Man of the moment at Barcelona, Joao Felix speaks – ‘That’s the most difficult thing’

Barcelona could barely have wished for a better start to life for their pair of deadline day signings. Both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo saw game time in the second half of their debuts at Osasuna, but since starting their second game, Barcelona have been transformed.

Against Real Betis, Felix and Cancelo both got on the scoresheet, while the former’s brilliant dummy set up Robert Lewandowski. Against Royal Antwerp, Cancelo was once again imperious, while Felix scored a brace and gave an assist.

“I’m happy and enjoying myself,” Felix told Movistar+, as carried by Sport.

“Just like the previous game, we made it easy. We all played a great game and were consistent. I’m happy to get the victory.”

“My teammates help me a lot, I can’t do anything alone. I’m also here to help them. We’re all looking to bring joy to the club and the fans.”

Asked about ‘The Joaos’ as they have become known, Felix said it was only a coincidence.

“It’s a coincidence, because we arrived on the same day, we debuted on the same day and we scored on the same day. It’s a very good coincidence. We have to keep going like this.”

However he was conscious that it wouldn’t all be roses at Barcelona, despite his experience thus far.

“The most difficult thing is to maintain that level. I’m starting well and the team is doing very well. Being at the top is not the most difficult thing, but staying at the top is. We have to work to stay the same.”

That has been the biggest doubt about Felix so far. Despite enduring arguably the worst season of his career last time out, Felix still scored 9 goals and gave 3 assists. His starts at both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid promised much, but maintaining that form has proven a step too far for Felix thus far since arriving in Spain.