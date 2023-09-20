Luis Rubiales’ right-hand man dismissed from role at Spanish Football Federation

The Spanish Football Federation continues its quest to move on from Luis Rubiales, who tendered his resignation from the presidency earlier this month following intense pressure after kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent.

The Federation have announced that Andreu Camps has been dismissed from his role as Secretary General. It was a role that he had held since 2018, and he was widely considered to be one of Rubiales’ closest allies.

🔴 La RFEF prescinde de los servicios del secretario general, Andreu Camps 🔗 https://t.co/hh64lkEvsQ pic.twitter.com/ZphmcAwNaa — RFEF (@rfef) September 20, 2023

Amid the ongoing situation between Spain’s women team and the Federation, one of the big hitters that the La Roja players wanted to see the back of was Camps, and the RFEF have dually taken that into consideration, taking the necessary steps to remove him from his position.

Camps is unlikely to be the last person to leave. Spain head coach Montse Tome, who was previously assistant to Jorge Vilda, is also expected to leave her position next week, having only been appointed just over two weeks ago.