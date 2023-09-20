Liverpool considering shock €100m offer for Real Madrid superstar – report

Real Madrid have already set their sights on the 2024 summer transfer window, despite this summer’s window having closed less than three weeks ago. It could be a huge couple of months for Los Blancos, with multiple major deals being lined up.
Alphonso Davies is wanted by Real Madrid as their new first-choice left-back, while Kylian Mbappe could finally join the club next summer. His Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of the season, so he can arrive in the Spanish capital as a free agent.
However, Mbappe’s arrival could mean that an existing first team player leaves. According to Todofichajes (via MD), Liverpool are plotting a move for Rodrygo, whose exit could come about if Mbappe joins.
The report states that Mbappe would take Rodrygo’s place in the regular starting line-up if he joins, which Liverpool are hoping to take advantage of. They are reportedly plotting a €100m move for the Brazilian, who could be a replacement for Mohamed Salah if he leaves for Saudi Arabia.
Real Madrid value Rodrygo very highly, and they are unlikely to part with him easily. It would be a complicated operation for Liverpool, especially if Los Blancos do decide to retain the 22-year-old’s services.
If a sale means we can get both Mpappe and Davies and practically cover the most pressing needs in RW and LW by all means go for it.
55 mil profit is nothing to scoff at.
Only obstacle would be the friendship between Rodrygo and Vinicuis, meaning would a sale upset Vini?
FTR, Ive been a huge fan of Alphonso since the 8-2 spectacle vs brokELona. Has some nice wheel on him.
I fully agree.
Rodrygo is good, but 100 million benefits us more to fill sporting need positions.
Wheels*