Liverpool considering shock €100m offer for Real Madrid superstar – report

Real Madrid have already set their sights on the 2024 summer transfer window, despite this summer’s window having closed less than three weeks ago. It could be a huge couple of months for Los Blancos, with multiple major deals being lined up.

Alphonso Davies is wanted by Real Madrid as their new first-choice left-back, while Kylian Mbappe could finally join the club next summer. His Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of the season, so he can arrive in the Spanish capital as a free agent.

However, Mbappe’s arrival could mean that an existing first team player leaves. According to Todofichajes (via MD), Liverpool are plotting a move for Rodrygo, whose exit could come about if Mbappe joins.

The report states that Mbappe would take Rodrygo’s place in the regular starting line-up if he joins, which Liverpool are hoping to take advantage of. They are reportedly plotting a €100m move for the Brazilian, who could be a replacement for Mohamed Salah if he leaves for Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid value Rodrygo very highly, and they are unlikely to part with him easily. It would be a complicated operation for Liverpool, especially if Los Blancos do decide to retain the 22-year-old’s services.