Jude Bellingham spares Real Madrid’s blushes in stoppage time as brave Union Berlin are seen off

Real Madrid have begun their Champions League campaign with success, having defeated competition debutants Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, it was far from straightforward for the 14-time winners.

Carlo Ancelotti made four changes from the side that defeated Real Sociedad on Sunday, with Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez, Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga all starting for the hosts. However, the changes did not have the desired effect.

Real Madrid dominated the first half, but were unable to find the breakthrough. They had 73% possession and 14 shots, although they could only manage one of those on target, much to the frustration of the home crowd.

Things were not much better in the second period. Real Madrid dominated again in possession and shots, but were unable to break Union down. Joselu Mato and Rodrygo both went close when they hit the post, but that was as good as it got for Los Blancos.

However, it mattered little as Jude Bellingham popped up with another winning goal, this time in the 94th minute, to break Union hearts. In the process, he sent the Bernabeu crowd into delirium.

Union were seconds away from a famous draw in their first ever Champions League match, but Real Madrid were able to find a way to win once again.