Jose Luis Mendilibar disappointed with Sevilla performance against RC Lens – “We have to improve”

Sevilla got their Champions League campaign underway in relative disappointing fashion on Wednesday. They drew 1-1 with French side RC Lens at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, despite having been favourites to pick up all three points.

In fact, it was the away side that had the better chances to win the match. Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic had to be on top form on numerous occasions to keep the scores level.

Sevilla head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar recognised that his side were not on their game on Wednesday, so he was relatively happy to take a point, considering they could well have lost the match (via Diario AS).

“We started well and got the goal early on scoring. (Lens) calmed down after that, they have defended well and attacked us well too.bWe attacked in waves and did not play together as a team, with very separated lines. We have to improve in that, in being more together to be able to play better.

“I think they played better than us, although they did not have many shots on goal. Over the course of the game, I think they played better than us. It is a Champions League match, and without playing well we have got a point, which is not bad.”

It has been a difficult start to the season for Sevilla. They won their first match against Las Palmas on Sunday, but they were not able to kick on against Lens, which will be a massive frustration for Mendilibar.