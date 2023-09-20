Imanol Alguacil proud of his Real Sociedad side despite late Inter Milan equaliser

Real Sociedad were minutes away from a dream start to their Champions League campaign. Brais Mendez’s early strike had given the hosts the lead inside four minutes, but Lautaro Martinez struck late on to ensure a point for Inter Milan.

It was a frustrating end to an excellent performance from La Real. They were by far the better team on the night, restricting Inter to very little going forward. Lautaro’s strike in the 87th minute was actually the Nerazzurri’s first shot on target.

Speaking post-match (via Diario AS), Imanol Alguacil expressed pride at his side’s performance. However, he was disappointed that they lost the victory so late on.

“We played a great game and even though we have drawn, the fans have to be very proud. I am annoyed because we came very close to winning.

“It’s crazy to have the team we had in front of us. There were no excuses and we proved it. We had to leave the field proud and that’s what we did. We were better in many phases of the game and we deserved more.”

Not many people will disagree with that assessment. Real Sociedad produced an excellent performance on the night, but ultimately, they only have one point to show for it, when it should have been three.