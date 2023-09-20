Diego Simeone positive about performance, optimistic about injury issue despite late Lazio stunner

Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone was optimistic about his side’s performance in their Champions League opener, in spite of Lazio goalkeeper grabbing a 95th-minute equaliser.

Simeone did make it very clear to Diario AS that he felt the Lazio goal was fortunate to have stood, alleging a shirt-pull on Angel Correa in the build-up.

“On the side, where we are, we can’t do anything, the grab on Correa is clear and it is an action against us when the game had gone. Beyond this small detail, I think they played better in the first half with the ball, they didn’t hurt us but they circulated well. The goal came fortunately and I think we had an important second half. Despite the boys taking some hits, we competed well, we didn’t know how to close it out and in a beautiful play, we conceded a goal that will mean a tremendous night for Lazio.”

El Cholo was positive about the way his side played, lamenting the fact they did not finish things before Ivan Provedel went up for the corner.

“There were enough very clear situations to have ended things differently. Football has not given us the option of ending as it as we should have. We played a great second half, we had chances for Griezmann, Lino, Morata… We were organised defending, with effort, players came off for others and we had the same effort. The feeling is good beyond the fact that the goal in the last minute hurts.”

One of the big concerns for Atletico Madrid ahead of the Madrid derby on Sunday is injuries. Already they were missing Thomas Lemar, Koke Resurreccion and Rodrigo de Paul through injury, with Axel Witsel and Pablo Barrios coming off with problems.

“We will talk to the doctors. He has a knee strain, we hope to get him back. We have time and he will be fine. Witsel asked for the change for a blow on that play in the area. We continue to look to balance ourselves, looking for different tools to play a good second half. [It’s] A shame it didn’t end as it should have.”

Simeone looked to have a reasonably settled starting XI before the international break, but fitness problems for de Paul, Lemar and the loss of Yannick Carrasco have added brought uncertainty to the Metropolitano ahead of the Real Madrid tie. Based on last night it appears as if Samuel Lino and Barrios have a good chance of starting.