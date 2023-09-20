Champions League: Real Madrid make four changes for Union Berlin clash, Jude Bellingham starts

Real Madrid have made four changes to their side to face German underdogs Union Berlin, for their early kick-off at the Santiago Bernabeu.

One of those changes is enforced, with Dani Carvajal being diagnosed with a muscle strain on Tuesday – his participation is doubtful for the Madrid derby on Sunday. Lucas Vazquez replaces him at right-back, while Nacho Fernandez has come in for Fran Garcia on the left side. It is the first time Garcia has not started this season.

Luka Modric has also been handed just his second start of the season, after Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the Croatian would begin the match yesterday. He is accompanied by Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield, who replace Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde.

Jude Bellingham begins in his advanced role, with Joselu Mato and Rodrygo Goes at the top of the formation. Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy are yet to reappear from injury, but they are on the bench, as is the case for youngsters Gonzalo Garcia Torres (striker) and Vinicius Tobias (right-back).

Urs Fischer has lined up almost as expected, with some notable exceptions. Leonardo Bonucci makes his first start for his new side on the biggest of stages. Captain Christopher Trimmel drops to the bench, while Kevin Volland is also on the bench. Robin Gosens is fit enough to start, as is Lucas Tousart.