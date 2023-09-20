Carlo Ancelotti on “very difficult” Union Berlin encounter – “They defended extremely well”

Real Madrid had looked destined to begin their 2023-24 Champions League campaign with a disappointing draw to Union Berlin, who were making their debut in the prestigious competition. However, a 94th-minute winner from Jude Bellingham spared their blushes.

It was a tough test for Real Madrid. They had hoped for a comfortable evening, but the Bundesliga side were resolute in defence, and did not allow their opponents to have too many openings.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti was very complimentary of Union in his post-match press conference, and he admitted that he expected it to be a tough encounter.

“We expected such a game. It was very difficult. Union Berlin defended very well, there wasn’t space for us. We could have scored before but a last minute goal is very important for us.

“We fixed some things during half time. We tend to play better in the 2nd half because our opponents press us less. We have more energy. The good thing is that we didn’t concede tonight. We have been very careful. We knew Union Berlin are very strong at set-pieces.”

Real Madrid continue their 100% record in all competitions, a feat that they will hope to continue this weekend when they face bitter rivals Atletico Madrid.