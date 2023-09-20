Carlo Ancelotti confirms Vinicius Junior could be available for this weekend’s Madrid derby

Vinicius Junior has been out of action for Real Madrid since he suffered a hamstring injury against Celta Vigo on matchday three. He was ruled out for an initial six weeks, but fortunately for Los Blancos, he is ahead of schedule.

The Brazilian international is preparing to make his return to first team selection. He is back in light training with Real Madrid, and according to head coach Carlo Ancelotti, he has a chance of being fit for this weekend’s match against bitter rivals Atletico Madrid (via Relevo).

“He is among the best strikers in the world. He makes a difference for us. We miss him, but he’s going to play on Wednesday (against Las Palmas). Let’s see if he can be available for Sunday.”

Vinicius is undoubtedly one of Real Madrid’s key players. They have continued their 100% winning record in his absence, but they have struggled in attack without him, with Jude Bellingham having been relied upon for the most part.

Having Vinicius back against Atletico would be a major boost for Real Madrid. However, they will be wary of taking any risks with his recovery, so it may be that he misses out in order to be fully fit for the Las Palmas fixture.