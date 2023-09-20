Barcelona star expected to be fit and available for Celta Vigo clash this weekend

Barcelona are in a very good place at the moment. Xavi Hernandez’s side have won their last five matches in all competitions, a run which continued on Tuesday when they dismantled Royal Antwerp in their opening Champions League group stage match.

The good news keeps coming for Barcelona, as they are set to welcome back Ronald Araujo into contention. The Uruguayan has been out of action since the opening day draw with Getafe, after which he suffered a hamstring injury.

However, he has been in full training for the last few days. Barcelona chose not to risk him against Antwerp, but all being well, he should be in the matchday squad for this weekend’s fixture against Celta Vigo, as reported by MD.

Araujo’s return will leave Xavi with something of a selection headache. Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen have been very impressive for Barcelona over the last few weeks, so Araujo may find it difficult to reclaim his starting spot.