Barcelona sent psychological support with Spain players following call-up

The majority of the striking Spanish national team have agreed to return to action following lengthy negotiations with the Spanish Football Federation and the Ministry for Sport. Two players did not feel comfortable enough to return, with Barcelona stars Patri Guijarro and Maria ‘Mapi’ Leon outlining their reasons for leaving the camp.

In total, eight Barcelona players were called up by Montse Tome to the national side for their Nations League clashes against Sweden and Switzerland. They did not arrive alone though.

According to MD, General Director of women’s football at Barcelona, Markel Zubizarreta, and first team psychologist Marc Sellares also traveled with the Barcelona players. Given the tense atmosphere and the mentally challenging nature of the situation, the Blaugrana were keen to ensure they had support on hand should they have needed it.

Spain will train for the first time under Tome this evening in Oliva, near Valencia, before traveling to Gothenburg to face Sweden. While the matter is not forgotten and the atmosphere is far from relaxed, it appears a healing process now has the chance to begin, provided RFEF and Ministry for Sport hold up their ends of the bargain.