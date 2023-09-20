Atletico Madrid receive welcome injury boost as trio return to training ahead of Real Madrid showdown

There is little doubt that Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season. Several first team players have been forced to miss a number of matches due to various issues, with that list having grown on Wednesday following confirmation of a muscular injury for Pablo Barrios.

Diego Simeone’s options in midfield are now very short as a result, with Thomas Lemar and Rodrigo De Paul also out. However, he has been boosted by the return of Koke Resurreccion, who is back in full training having been unavailable since matchday one.

Koke isn’t the only player back fit for Atletico. Memphis Depay has missed the last few weeks through injury, but MD have also reported that he is back in training, as is Axel Witsel, who was forced off against Lazio on Tuesday.

🚨🚨| JUST IN: Memphis Depay, Koke and Witsel are training with the rest of the team. They will be available for the Madrid derby! [@mundodeportivo] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 20, 2023

All three players are expected to be in contention for this weekend’s Madrid derby, which Atletico Madrid will be desperate to win as they look to bounce back from two frustrating results in succession.

Image via EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez