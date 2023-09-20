Atletico Madrid handed yet another injury blow as midfielder ruled out for a month with muscle complaint

Tuesday evening saw a mix of emotions for Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios. He started his first Champions League match against Lazio, and also scored his first goal in the competition. However, he suffered a muscle injury at the end of the first half.

Atletico head coach Diego Simeone had hoped that the issue would not be serious. Unfortunately, that has proved not to be the case, with the club confirming that the 20-year-old has suffered a “muscle injury in his right leg”.

MS report that Barrios is expected to be out of action until at least the end of the international break next month. It means that he will miss this weekend’s Madrid derby, as well as matches against Osasuna, Cadiz, Feyenoord and Real Sociedad.

Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, especially with midfielders. Thomas Lemar is out long-term, while Rodrigo De Paul and Koke Resurreccion have also suffered injuries in the last few weeks.