Xavi Hernandez makes bold assessment after Barcelona’s crushing victory over Royal Antwerp

Having thumped Real Betis 5-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic on Saturday, Barcelona followed it up on Tuesday by defeating Royal Antwerp by the same scoreline in their Champions League opener.

It was a comprehensive victory for Barcelona, with Joao Felix (x2), Robert Lewandowski, Jelle Bataille and Gavi getting on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Barcelona are playing sensational football right now, and the victory over Antwerp extends their winning run to five matches. Head coach Xavi Hernandez has been loving what he’s been seeing – he even believes that these performances are the best that the team have produced during his tenure, as he told the media.

“I’m very happy with the result, but especially with the level of play. The game against Betis and this one are the best since I started as Barcelona head coach.

“We have to maintain our desire, our level of play, our concentration and our hunger.”

Not many will argue with Xavi’s assessment. Barcelona are flying at the moment, and they will hope to carry this momentum into their match with Celta Vigo this weekend.