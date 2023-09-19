WATCH: Quickfire double sees Barcelona go 3-0 up against Royal Antwerp

Barcelona are well on their way to securing three points in their first Champions League group stage fixture against Royal Antwerp. They scored early on through Joao Felix, and have now added two more goals in quick succession.

Robert Lewandowski struck Barcelona’s second on 19 minutes. Frenkie de Jong played in Felix inside the box, and his expert cross to the back post was turned home by Lewandowski. In the process, the Polish international netted his 100th goal in European competitions.

It became 3-0 just four minutes later. Raphinha’s cross came off Jelle Bataille and deflected into the Antwerp net, much to the disbelief of head coach Mark van Bommel.

Barcelona are surely home and hosed in this one. Head coach Xavi Hernandez will be keen for his side to see the match out without any injuries and other complications, which would ensure a perfect start to their 2023-24 Champions League campaign for the Catalans.