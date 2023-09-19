WATCH: Joao Felix finishes off beautiful team move as Barcelona strike first in Champions League opener

Barcelona are in a very good place at the moment. They have won four games in a row in La Liga, and they have taken that excellent form in their Champions League opener against Royal Antwerp, having taken the lead early on.

Xavi Hernandez opted to start with Ilkay Gundogan and Raphinha for the match against the Belgian champions, and it was the former that provided the assist for the opening goal.

After excellent link-up play involving Gavi and Robert Lewandowski, Gundogan played in Joao Felix, who cut inside and fired a shot into the near post for his second goal in two games.

It’s an excellent start for Barcelona, who have dominated the opening proceedings at the Olympic Stadium. Felix will be delighted to have scored too – he has looked to be in excellent form since making the move to Catalonia, which will be very pleasing for him and for the club.