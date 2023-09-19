WATCH: Highlights as Girona beat Granada with brilliant football to keep pace with Barcelona

Granada 2-4 Girona

Granada continued their struggles in defence on Monday night, as they sunk into the relegation zone over the matchday, but the big story was Girona’s continued brilliant form.

Ukraine forward Artem Dovbyk got his first start for Michel, and the front line including Savio and Viktor Tsygankov blew away the hosts in the opening stages. The Brazilian slalomed through the Granada defence to set up Tsygankov for the opener, finding the top corner for his first goal of the season.

Girona would then rob the ball high up for Savio to fire into the top corner for his first goal for the club, putting an early cherry on top of a brilliant performance. Not long after, Dovbyk would knock an Aleix Garcia free-kick back across goal for David Lopez to convert.

The Blanquivermells were cruising at half-time, playing liquid football and coming close to more goals, with Tsygankov jinking through the defence.

Understandably, the second half was a little less high octane, as Granada tried to raise the tempo and make a game of it. Paulo Gazzanigga made several saves before Myrto Uzuni got his first goal of the season, and there was a genuine feeling the game could be back in play. When Lucas Boye finished a knockdown from Famara Diedhiou with five minutes to go, Nuevo Los Carmenes had all of the heat it began with. However the tireless Yann Couto got his reward for an excellent showing, driving at the Granada defence and whipping the ball into the net just four minutes later, sealing the match.

Michel will travel back to Catalonia content with a first start for Dovbyk, and a debut for Eric Garcia to go with a swashbuckling performance. They move back level with Barcelona on 13 points, slotting in third and continuing their unbeaten run. Paco Lopez has plenty more thinking to do, with just one win from their opening five matches, and 16 goals conceded so far.