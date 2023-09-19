WATCH: Gavi scores his first Champions League goal as Barcelona add fourth against Royal Antwerp

Barcelona have continued where they left off in the second half of their Champions League opener against Royal Antwerp. The Catalans led 3-0 at half time, and less than 10 minutes into the second period, they have added a fourth.

Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski and Jelle Bataille (OG) were the scorers of Barcelona’s first three goals, and it is Gavi that has scored to make it 4-0. The ball broke to the 19-year-old inside the penalty area, and he fired into the roof of the net.

It is an excellent moment for Gavi, as that is his first Champions League goal. It is richly deserved too, he has had another excellent game against Antwerp, following up from his display against Real Betis at the weekend.

Barcelona will be delighted with their evening’s work. They will hope to just see this out now, before looking ahead to the match against Celta Vigo this weekend.