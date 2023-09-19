WATCH: Five-star performance from Barcelona as Joao Felix adds his second against Royal Antwerp

Barcelona are not taking their foot off the gas pedal against Royal Antwerp, despite having secured the three points in the first half. Joao Felix, who opened the scoring for the Catalans early on, has now added his second of the evening.

Robert Lewandowski, Jelle Bataille (OG) and Gavi have been Barcelona’s other goalscorers against Antwerp, but Felix has been the star of the show. His second has set up by Raphinha, whose inviting cross was headed home by the Portuguese at the back post.