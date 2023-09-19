WATCH: Atletico Madrid lead against Lazio courtesy of long-range effort from Pablo Barrios

Atletico Madrid are up and running in the Champions League. Facing a tough task against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in their opening group stage match, Diego Simeone’s side have taken the lead inside the first half.

The goal has come from an unlikely source – Pablo Barrios. The 20-year-old ran onto a pass from Nahuel Molina, and his strike from 25 yards out deflected off a Lazio player and into the back of the net.

It is Barrios’ first ever goal in the Champions League, and he used his celebration to pay tribute to teammate Thomas Lemar, who was confirmed to have ruptured his Achilles tendon during the defeat to Valencia on Saturday.

Pablo Barrios dedicates his goal to Thomas Lemar. What a beautiful gesture. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/lojbb9whMO — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 19, 2023

It would be an excellent result for Atletico Madrid if they can hold on for all three points in Rome. It will be one of their toughest matches of the group stages, and would provide a much-needed boost after the major disappointment against Valencia.