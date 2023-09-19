Villarreal star admits there was a strong lack of communication under Quique Setien

Earlier this month, and just four matches into the new season, Villarreal parted ways with head coach Quique Setien. It had been a tough start to the season for the Groguets, who had lost three of their opening four games.

On the surface, it appeared to have something of a bizarre decision, especially so early into the season. However, it has become clear that there was daylight between Setien and much of the Villarreal squad.

French midfielder Etienne Capoue confirmed this when he spoke to the media on Tuesday, as per Marca.

“A lot of stories have come out about it. It is true that the communication was not so good, and that was noticeable on the pitch, but in the end even if I have to play right back then I would give everything for the team.”

Pacheta has since taken over the reins at Villarreal, and Capoue has admitted that he and the rest of the squad have adapted well to the change of management.

“The truth is that we are doing very well. He has brought his ideas and the ones he has, we agree with. We are on the same path together. With all coaches there are many differences, they are all different.

“Now we look ahead and we know we have the quality to play in the Champions League. We’re going to go all out. We have all the tools to do it.”

Villarreal started strongly under Pacheta, coming from behind to defeat Almeria on Sunday. They will hope to carry that momentum on, starting with Thursday’s Europa League opener against Panathinaikos.