Tenerife planning approach for ex-Barcelona star in the coming months – “We want him and I think he wants us”

Pedro Rodriguez is coming towards the end of his playing days. The ex-Barcelona and Chelsea forward has had a wonderful career, and he will want to end it in fine style. The 36-year-old currently plays for Lazio in Italy, although he could end his time there next summer.

Pedro’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and he may decide to move closer to home for his next (and possibly final) club. He is from Tenerife, and his hometown club are keen to sign him.

As per Marca, Tenerife President Paulino Rivero confirmed that they want to sign Pedro if he leaves Lazio at the end of this season.

“For Pedro Rodríguez to come, Tenerife needs to want and we want him. Pedro needs to want it too and I think he does. We are talking to him. We have a connection.”

Having already seen Sergio Ramos return to boyhood club Sevilla earlier this month, Pedro may decide to do the same in 2024 with Tenerife. It remains to be seen whether that turns out to be the case.