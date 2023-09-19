Spain strike update: Unhappy players appear for training camp, Minister to mediate

Spain’s players in Madrid have appeared for their trip to Oliva, on the outskirts of Valencia, despite initially saying they would reject a call up from the RFEF and new Manager Montse Tome.

20 of the 23 players Tome called up had signed a statement saying they would not play for Spain until profound changes were made in women’s football. The RFEF have asked for their trust to do just that, but are yet to implement the requested changes.

Some of the changes demanded included a restructuring of the women’s game, and the marketing and communications department. They did not request that the press office be altered, but Diario AS say that five members of the media team were dropped from the expedition to Oliva at the last moment. The venue was originally set for Las Rozas campus in Madrid, but at the last moment the RFEF changed their minds in order to avoid the media as much as possible.

Players from Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid were seen arriving at the Alameda Tryp hotel, with Real Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez declaring that ‘no’, she was not happy to be called up.

The players will in theory meet with other squad members from Levante and Valencia in Oliva, while Barcelona’s contingent is also thought to be traveling down the East Coast to their base.

Minister for Sport Victor Francos has declared that the Government will bring sanctions against the Spain players if they are to refuse a call-up, saying they must follow the law.

However he has also declared that ‘This country has made a fool of itself’. Francos, of the High Council for Sport, is expected to travel to Oliva too, mediating the situation with both the RFEF and the players. He will try to persuade the Federation to release players that do not want to play. Spain face Sweden in the Nations League on Friday.

New Manager Tome has left Jenni Hermoso out of the squad, which she has stated is an attempt to divide and manipulate the players, many of whom said they did not want to be called up. Tome was also caught out allegedly lying on several occasions during her opening press conference.