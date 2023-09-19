Second victim accuses Real Madrid players of sharing sexual content without consent

A second victim has come forward in the case against four Real Madrid academy players, who allegedly spread sexual content without the consent of those involved.

The case became news last week after the mother of a minor submitted a legal complaint against four Real Madrid players, three of whom play for their youth teams and one of whom plays for Real Madrid C. They were arrested last week at Real Madrid’s training ground, Valdebebas, questioned and then released. They are accused of sharing sexual content without consent and sharing sexual content without consent.

Now El Mundo say that a second victim has come forward. This victim appeared in the videos which were shared by those players, and says that they did not consent to the videos, then arguing with the Real Madrid players about the issue. She also claims that the players involved were aware the other girl was a minor at only 16 – she is an adult. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working to establish whether the content was shared into other group chats at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have released a statement saying they are aware of the arrests and the situation, although no charges have been brought as the investigation continues.