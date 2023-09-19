Robert Lewandowski aiming to reach historic European landmark against Royal Antwerp

Robert Lewandowski has not had a particularly good start to the season, but he has still been in good scoring form, especially over the last few weeks. The Polish international has five goals in his last five matches for club and country, which has including scoring in each of his last three outings for Barcelona.

Lewandowski will be aiming to make it four in a row on Tuesday when Barcelona host Royal Antwerp in their first Champions League match of the season. The Catalans are overwhelming favourites to start with three points, and 35-year-old Lewandowski will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet.

If he does so, he will reach a historic personal landmark. As per MD, Lewandowski has scoring 99 goals in European competitions over the course of his career. One more strike will take him to a century, which is a feat he will want to achieve as soon as possible.

Ultimately, Barcelona and Lewandowski will just settle for three points to start their Champions League campaign. However, it would be the icing on the cake if he can notch a goal in the process.