Real Sociedad star unconcerned by lack of form ahead of Champions League opener

For the first time in a decade, Real Sociedad will be playing Champions League football. Their campaign gets underway on Wednesday, when they host European giants Inter Milan at the Anoeta.

One of the key men for La Real will be Mikel Oyarzabal, despite his underwhelming form over the last six months. He has failed to reach his previous levels since returning from a serious ACL injury, but as he told the media ahead of the Inter match (via MD), he is unconcerned by this.

“I’m giving everything I have inside, I’m not leaving anything on the table. Things will end up coming to me but the important thing is the team, and that we take the result forward.”

Oyarzabal believes La Real’s support will be crucial if they are to start their Champions League season on a high note.

“We have always had them by our side. We need them, together we are stronger and we can achieve great things. We are going to give everything to be able to give them joy.”

Real Sociedad will go into the match with confidence, although Inter will be a very, very tough test. However, especially in San Sebastian, they will feel that they can defeat anyone, and Oyarzabal can certainly help with that.