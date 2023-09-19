Real Madrid unlikely to move for brilliant Real Sociedad star

Real Madrid are unlikely to take advantage of their 50% sell-on fee they have on Takefusa Kubo in order to bring him back.

The Japanese winger was in inspirational at the Santiago Bernabeu last Sunday, bursting past Real Madrid defenders almost at will. The Real Sociedad winger was instrumental in their goal, and was unlucky not to get an extra goal and an assist on top of that too.

Jose Felix Diaz writes in Marca that if it was solely based on that performance, Real Madrid would look to bring him back into the fold. While they will not close the door on a future move for Kubo either, as has been the case with Brahim Diaz, Joselu Mato or his victim on Sunday evening Fran Garcia, there are questions over his fit.

Kubo is described as a ‘costly operation’ without a natural place in the starting XI for Los Blancos. Given Kubo almost always operates off the right or off the striker, it would likely mean taking Rodrygo Goes out of the line-up, and Kubo may well prefer to join a club where he will definitely start, if at any point he does decide to move on. Academy talents like Nico Paz and Gonzalo Garcia Torres are also mentioned, with Kubo’s return likely to block their progress.

With a €60m release clause, if Real Madrid did move for him, it would likely set them back €30m. Felix Diaz is typically well-placed for stories coming out of Real Madrid, and the piece clearly cools any idea of Kubo returning to the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future. It seems more likely they would welcome any potential fee coming their way for Kubo heading elsewhere. As it is, he seems perfectly content at La Real anyway.