Real Madrid hit with major injury absence for Madrid derby on Sunday

Real Madrid have had their share of injury issues already this season, but it looks as if they will be without a key piece for their Sunday night clash with city rivals Atletico Madrid. on Tuesday, Dani Carvajal appears to have picked up a muscle injury.

According to Arancha Rodriguez, Carvajal has picked up a minor muscle problem in training. While it is not significant and the relevant tests have not yet been carried out, Carvajal looks as if he will miss their Champions League opener against Union Berlin on Wednesday and the Madrid derby on Sunday night.

Habrá que esperar a las pruebas, pero de inicio y por poco que sea Carvajal se pierde los partidos contra Unión Berlín y Atlético de Madrid. Es una lesión muscular. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) September 19, 2023

That report has been confirmed by Diario AS, who say that his total recovery time is likely to be 10 days. That would likely keep him out of their clash with Las Palmas the following Wednesday too, while their trip to face Girona could also come under threat if his recovery is any slower.

Carvajal has been at his very best through five games this season, causing major problems for the opposition as he maraudes forward. His contribution has been essential to their efforts in attack and defence. Lucas Vazquez will likely be the replacement for Carvajal, although Carlo Ancelotti may call on Nacho Fernandez if he desires a more solid option at the back.