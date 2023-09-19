Rafael Nadal admits he would like to succeed Florentino Perez as Real Madrid President

Real Madrid fan and tennis legend Rafael Nadal has admitted he ‘would like’ to be president of the club some day.

Current President Florentino Perez is now 76, and there have been previous reports that he is now keeping an eye out for a successor, seeing the completion of the renovation work at the Santiago Bernabeu as his last great project.

Nadal has been one of the names mentioned, and as covered by Relevo, he admitted he would like to take on the role to Movistar+.

“It’s not something that’s on my mind right now, I promise you that. Would I like to be? Yes, I think so.”

“Now at this point, it’s not something I’m thinking about for a number of reasons, we have the best president possible, then you never know in life what you might think now, and what you might think tomorrow.”

– ¿Quieres ser presidente del Real Madrid? – ''Creo que sí que me gustaría''.#NADALenMovistarPlus pic.twitter.com/vj43Aefq5k — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) September 18, 2023

“I am quite realistic with myself, I know my limitations, and I’m not sure if I would be capable. Time will tell.”

Nadal then also shut down the idea that he had spoken about the matter with Perez. Nadal is likely one of the few that meets the current restrictions in terms of becoming a president at Real Madrid.

Candidates must be able to provide a bank guarantee for 15% of the budget (most likely more than €100m), they must have been a member at the club for 20 years or more and have Spanish nationality. It prevents the majority of people from applying, and Nadal might be one of the few that could meet those requirements.