Predicted XIs: Barcelona to make at least two changes for Royal Antwerp Champions League opener

Barcelona are set to kick off their European campaign on Tuesday evening at 21:00 CEST, with former Champions League-winner with the Blaugrana Mark van Bommel bringing his Royal Antwerp side to Montjuic.

The Blaugrana are coming off the back of an impressive 5-0 win over Real Betis, with Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo both scoring on their debuts. The right-back is expected to continue against Antwerp as per both MD and Sport, although the latter feel that Felix will drop to the bench to accommodate Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Both are in agreement that Raphinha will start again for the first time since his sending off on Matchday 1 against Getafe. He scored against Betis, and will be champing at the bit for his chance from the start. Those are the two changes the Catalan daily expect.

Meanwhile MD believe that both of those changes will happen too, but that it will be Oriol Romeu who exits the side for Gundogan, rather than Felix.

Van Bommel is missing Jacob Ondrejka and Bjorn Engels through injury, while Sam Vines is not registered. Pedri and Ronald Araujo continue their recoveries, and have been left out. Xavi Hernandez is unlikely to want to take too many risks, despite their opponents being apparently weaker on paper, knowing that results are a must in the Champions League this season.