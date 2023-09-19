Jenni Hermoso left out of first Spain squad since World Cup following Luis Rubiales scandal

New Spain Manager Montse Tome has selected her first squad since taking charge, leaving out Jenni Hermoso following the kiss scandal involving former RFEF President Luis Rubiales. She also called up various members of the 39 players on strike, who have declared they will not return until changes at the Spanish Football Federation are made.

Tome was keen to distance herself from the manager she was previously assistant to in Jorge Vilda, saying she has her own principles. She was presented on Monday afternoon, after that event was delayed due to the ongoing dispute with those 39 players, 21 of which won the World Cup. 20 of those 39 were called up by Tome, despite expressing their desire not to be.

👉 Esta es la 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮 para las dos primeras jornadas de la #UWNL 🇪🇸 La @SEFutbolFem se medirá a 𝗦𝘂𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮 𝘆 𝗮 𝗦𝘂𝗶𝘇𝗮.#JugarLucharyGanar pic.twitter.com/ruBcpt0MA0 — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) September 18, 2023

“I’ve worked with Jorge Vilda for 5 years but I’m not Jorge Vilda. I’m Motse Tome, a different person with a different personality. I have my own principles and my own way to experience football. All the players know me. We can’t hide who we are, and I have no doubt about how they think and feel about me.”

She was also asked about the reason that Hermoso was not included in the squad.

“We fully support Jenni and the rest of the players. We believe that the way of helping them is being by their side and listening to them. I’m the top authority here and me and my staff think that this is the best way to protect her at this moment.”

Tome has announced her squad for their Nations League ties against Sweden and Switzerland, citing her players to be present at 11:30 at Spain’s installations on Tuesday. It appears many of those players will not be present, despite exposing themselves to potential legal action.