‘I don’t like playing there, but sometimes it has to be done’ – Eduardo Camavinga can’t hide position feelings

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has admitted that he is not a fan of playing at left-back, but will do so if it means helping out the team.

The French midfielder, still just 20 years of age, gradually gained more and more game time last season, but with Ferland Mendy often missing through injury, Carlo Ancelotti shifted him back to left-back as a makeshift solution. Now with Fran Garcia on the books, Camavinga has moved back into the middle.

Camavinga was asked if he ever wanted to play there again.

“I knew someone was going to ask me this! I am a team player. People know that I don’t like playing this position, but there are times you have to help the team. I did it the season before.”

“Thankfully, I have played in midfield more, little by little I have been gaining experience and, although I don’t like playing on the left back, sometimes it has to be done.”

Camavinga was first used there by Didier Deschamps in the 2022 World Cup for France, and may still be called on by both his national team and club team to play there. Given Camavinga’s comments though, it probably isn’t a long-term solution. Fortunately for him, Garcia has a good fitness record in recent years.