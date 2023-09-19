Girona promotes in Manchester the tourism of the province and its surroundings

The Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board and Girona organised a promotional event in Manchester, given that the UK is a key market for both entities.

The club has invested in premium hospitality packages to better service football fans who visit the Catalan province on holiday.

Thanks to the club’s impressive performances in La Liga over the past few seasons, Girona’s brand has grown and grown and the football club is using that increase in popularity to help boost tourism in the province of Girona. The Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board is an official partner of the Catalan club and the two institutions recently collaborated to organise a promotional event in Manchester, England.

The event was held this summer, with Girona and the Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board coming together to present the region as an ideal tourist destination and, specifically, to highlight the football-related experiences that can be enjoyed during a visit.

Dozens of tourism industry professionals, including travel agencies and companies specialising in sports tourism, attended the event as guests of Girona and of the Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board, while organisations such as La Liga, the Catalan Tourism Agency and the Cervantes Institute in Manchester also joined to lend support. Girona first-team players Bernardo Espinosa, Aleix Garcia and Daley Blind were in attendance, to add some star power and to speak about their own experiences and appreciation for the region.

Direct connections between the UK and Girona

For Girona and for the Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board, the United Kingdom is a strategic market due to a combination of history and potential. That’s why they wanted to organise such an event in person in the country.

On the planning of this event, Girona stated: “The joint campaign between Girona and the Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board, a club sponsor, came from a desire to develop the ‘Girona brand’ in what is a key area for both entities. Historically, the British public has been one of the main clients for this touristic destination, mainly along the Costa Brava, and the club has also identified a great opportunity given that this public has a strong football culture integrated into their daily lives. The direct connection between England and Girona via Girona-Costa Brava Airport, which has a number of airlines operating daily routes to up to seven British airports, makes it easier than ever for tourists to visit.”

In recent years, Girona has already experienced growth in the British market, having achieved a first ever promotion into La Liga in 2017 and having been in Spanish football’s top flight for four of the past seven seasons.

Discussing this, the club said: “At Girona , we’ve seen organic growth over the past few years in the consumption of various products and services by customers in the UK. The purchase of shirts through the online store and of match tickets during the summer season stand out. All of this, together with our link to Manchester City, through the City Football Group, has led to the club choosing the UK as one of the key territories in which to grow internationally.”

As for the club’s plans to continue its internationalisation and growth in the UK, Girona explained: “To keep growing there, the club is working on various actions, such as producing specific content for the English-speaking public, organising media days with British media ahead of important matches and the launch of a Twitter profile in English. In addition, the club is in contact with the La Liga UK and City Football Group teams to detect opportunities in the territory.”

Quality and premium experiences to attract football fans

During the event in Manchester, the attendees were shown various presentations about the region and were able to taste some Catalan food and beverages, thanks to the collaboration of Manchester-based restaurant Tast Catala. The quality of the gastronomy is a key part of the message from Girona and the Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board.

Asked what makes the region so attractive, the club stated: “There is the quality of the gastronomy, which is recognised worldwide. There are the quality beaches on the Costa Brava. There is the quality of the medieval towns. There is also the quality of the climate, which is perfect for practising sport and enjoying the outdoors. Given all this, Girona is perfectly placed as the club adds an extra point of quality, with the quality of its football and the prestige that comes with competing in La Liga.”

The Corporate Hospitality services offered by Girona are also of the highest quality, and these were highlighted too. Girona explained: “The club presented its Corporate Hospitality services, an area in which it has invested and improved over the last few years, not only in terms of matchday services but also to offer foreign clients a premium experience from the moment they land in Girona until they return to their home city. These premium experiences include stays at 5* resorts, the best golf experience in Spain at PGA Catalunya, gastronomic experiences at one of the 13 Michelin-starred restaurants in the region, cultural visits in the medieval cities and, of course, an excellent matchday experience in the renovated VIP Hospitality services at Montilivi.”

With Girona providing such a high-quality offering in one of the most beautiful regions of Spain, more and more tourists will surely want to add a trip to the La Liga club to their holiday plans.

