Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea wanted by La Liga duo – report

Somewhat surprisingly, David De Gea has remained without a club since leaving Manchester United in the summer. The Spanish international goalkeeper has been considered as one of the best shot-stoppers in world football, and it is a shock that someone of his quality is still a free agent.

That could change in the near future, with a possible return to Spanish football on the cards for De Gea. According to a report from Fichajes (as covered by talkSPORT), both Real Betis and Valencia are keen on signing the 32-year-old.

Real Betis have had keeper issues so far this season, with Claudio Bravo Rui Silva both having suffered injuries – although the former is now set for a return. As such, a move for De Gea could be smart, although they would have three top senior goalkeepers.

Valencia already have Giorgi Mamardashvili, so it would be a rather bizarre move if they were to move for De Gea. It may be that they try to sign him if the Georgian moves on in the next 12 months.

