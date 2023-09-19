Eduardo Camavinga picks out two best friends in close Real Madrid dressing room

Since Carlo Ancelotti returned to the fold, if one thing has stuck out about Real Madrid‘s squad, it is the good atmosphere around the place. Stocked with young talent, Los Blancos are transitioning away from the likes of Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, but the young core are coming through together.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Union Berlin on Tuesday, Eduardo Camavinga was asked who he got on with best in the dressing room. Recently Camavinga was seen in the South of France enjoying his day off with Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo Goes. During the summer, Camavinga also hung out with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in Rio de Janeiro, the former’s home in Brazil.

“We are the same age and it is simple to do things together. When we have free time we always do things because it’s more simple on the pitch, when you get to know each other off the pitch.”

“I get along well with all the young guys. It’s true I do more things with Aurelien because he is French, and with Vini, because he’s Brazilian. With everyone in general, that doesn’t mean to say I don’t get on with anyone. I admire Modric and Kroos the most.”

Camavinga has been embraced by both the Real Madrid squad and the Santiago Bernabeu for not only his technical ability, but his smile and youthful enthusiasm. If it wasn’t enough that he was prodigiously talented, the 20-year-old has made an excellent impression in his first two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.