Eden Hazard family reunion could be on the cards after fresh offer for ex-Real Madrid star

Former Real Madrid star and still their record signing Eden Hazard remains without a club, nearly three months after terminating his contract with Los Blancos.

According to various reports, he has not been short of offers this summer, but none have taken his fancy. The latest side to try their luck are going for the family angle.

With Kylian Hazard at RWD Molenbeek, and Thorgan Hazard now playing for Anderlecht, Diario AS say the Hazard family dream of being reunited in Brussels, after years of being separated by distance and borders. To that end, Union Saint-Gilloise have offered Eden the chance to return to his native Belgium for the first time as an adult.

Hazard still has some doubts about doing so. He would have to take a significant pay cut in order to accept the offer, and fit into the salary limits in the Jupiler Pro League. More important in his decision-making process is his own family now – he, his partner and children are perfectly happy in Madrid, and that is a major part of the reason he has yet to return to the game.

If Hazard decides to turn down the Union SG offer, it will only increase speculation that Hazard may retire before long. Certainly, and understandably, it appears that family has taken priority over football for the 32-year-old.