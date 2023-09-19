Carlo Ancelotti gives injury updates on Dani Carvajal and Arda Guler, confirms starters for Union Berlin

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Dani Carvajal could still play the Madrid derby on Sunday night, after the veteran picked up a muscle injury in training.

He is ruled out for their clash with Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday at 18:45 CEST, as they open their Champions League campaign. Ancelotti confirmed that lucas Vazquez would start in his stead.

“Yes I know. Lucas Vazquez will be the substitute. If I didn’t know, we would be pretty f*****.”

Carvajal has been a key part of Real Madrid’s 100% record in La Liga so far, and Ancelotti will no doubt be desperate to have him for their trip across the city to face Atletico Madrid.

“He has a strain, and tomorrow he will have tests. We preferred to give him a rest, the player is fine and we think it is not going to be something serious.”

“He still has a chance to play on Sunday, the feelings of the player are quite good. But tests tomorrow.”

Real Madrid have been missing various players since the beginning of the season, but are beginning to get some of them back. Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy should again be available, while Arda Guler is not far off a return following his meniscus surgery. He has been missing since mid-July.

“He is fine and recovering well. Finishing his individual work… and will return to the rest of the group on Monday.”

Ancelotti also confirmed that Luka Modric would be getting a rare start this season against Union Berlin.

“Luka is fine and we talk, as with all players. The personal relationship is very good. Mutual. Professionally, sometimes, it can happen that he is not playing as much as he has previously. But the human relationship is always going to be fantastic. Tomorrow he is going to be a substitute… no, he’s going to play!”

Outside of Carvajal and Guler, Real Madrid are still missing Vinicius Junior, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, the latter two likely to miss most of the season.