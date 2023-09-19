Bitter blow for Atletico Madrid as Lazio’s goalkeeper scores in 95th minute to secure draw in Champions League

Atletico Madrid were seconds away from kicking off their 2023-24 Champions League campaign with a fantastic victory over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, but a late, late goal from the hosts ensured a share of the spoils.

It was the hosts that had the better of the play in the first half, but they were unable to break down Atletico’s strong defence. Los Colchoneros were able to pounce on this, as they took the lead after 29 minutes.

Nahuel Molina’s cutback found Pablo Barrios 25 yards out, and the 20-year-old’s strike took a deflection off a Lazio player before nestling in the back of the net. It was an incredible moment for Barrios on the first start in the Champions League, as he had scored his first goal in the competition.

Lazio pushed for an equaliser, and they managed to find one in the 95th minute. Remarkably, it was goalkeeper Ivan Provedel that scored the equaliser, finishing past his opposite number Jan Oblak from Luis Alberto’s cross.

It is a cruel blow for Atletico Madrid, who were seconds away from an excellent start to their Champions League campaign. Instead, they will have to settle for a point.

