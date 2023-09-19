Barcelona third kit for 2024/25 season leaked

The kit design for Barcelona’s third kit for the 2024-25 season has been leaked, according to memorabilia1899.

Their third kit this season is a turquoise blue-green with blue and red trim, which they wore in their 2-1 victory over Osasuna in their third match of the season.

Their away kit this season is one for the books, with their all-white kit their first since 1979. However their third kit looks as if it will be a departure from those designs next season.

✔️ 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐤! 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐞 [𝐅𝐂 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐚] 𝟐𝟒/𝟐𝟓 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐊𝐢𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐔𝐞𝐟𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐚 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬. 🎨𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫… pic.twitter.com/tQYtQYgjy6 — fcbarcelonacollection.com (@memorabilia1899) September 18, 2023

The new kit will feature neon yellow trim on a dark blue colour. Sponsors and the club badge will also be in the yellow.

Barcelona‘s kits have shifted back towards more traditional looks in recent seasons, after many years of bright and eye-catching designs. This appears to be another from the more modern variety, if indeed it is the correct design. Spotify have also taken to putting popular artists on the front of shirts for Clasico matches.