Barcelona miss out on long-term pivot target, €50m release clause allows for possible move in the future

Barcelona are currently undergoing a thorough search for a new defensive midfielder. Specifically, Sporting Director Deco is keen for a long-term pivot to be signed, someone that can act as a successor to Oriol Romeu.

Several names have been mentioned in recent weeks. Specifically, Gabriel Moscardo and Arthur Vermeeren are two supremely talented youngsters that Barcelona are looking at, and they will continue to scout them over the coming months.

One player that Barcelona previously had on their radar was Fabricio Diaz. The Uruguayan youngster has had an excellent 2023m having helped his nation win the 2023 U20 World Cup early in the summer.

Barcelona had been in talks with his agent earlier this year, but talks were cooled soon after, and eventually stopped. Diaz has since joined Qatari side Al Gharafa in a deal worth $6m, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

https:/twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1704027233017295161?s=20

Romano also states that Diaz has a €50m release clause in his contract, so it is a deal that Barcelona could look to explore in the coming years. However, for the time being, they are considering other targets.