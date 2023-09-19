Barcelona fined by local authorities over Spotify Camp Nou renovation work

Construction has been ongoing at the Spotify Camp Nou for much of the last three months. Barcelona’s “Espai Barca” is well underway, and will see the iconic stadium undergo a serious makeover for the first time in its history.

Barcelona are playing at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic while renovations are ongoing, although club officials are still keeping a keen eye on the project, which is said to be going well at this stage. However, the club has got in trouble over its construction work.

According to El Periodico (via Sport), Barcelona City Council have received multiple complaints from neighbours of the Camp Nou that renovation work has been going on outside of working hours. One witness is believed to have seen work going on at 1am in one instance.

The local authority has since been able to verify these claims, and as such, “two fines have been processed for non-compliance with the schedules of the re-modelling works of the Spotify Camp Nou”.

According to the report, the two fines received by Barcelona will only reach as much as €300 each, which is not much for a club of their stature. However, it is a warning that they cannot do whatever they want on their “Espai Barca” project.