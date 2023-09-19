Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid make winning start to respective UEFA Youth League campaigns

With the beginning of the Champions League group stages this week, it also means that the UEFA Youth League also gets underway. Five Spanish sides will all be targeting glory in the competition, which was won by AZ Alkmaar last season.

Barcelona’s U19 side got their campaign underway on Tuesday, and they made a winning start against Royal Antwerp U19, with the two senior sides meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic later on Tuesday.

Barcelona won 2-1, with Alexis Olmedo and Dani Rodriguez getting the goals for the Catalans, which ensured a strong start to their campaign.

Atletico Madrid’s U19 side were also in action on Tuesday as they faced Lazio U19s in Rome. Like Barcelona, they also got off to a winning start, with a double from Adrian Nino ensuring a 2-0 victory.

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will hope that their senior sides can follow suit on Tuesday evening, which would ensure a strong start to their respective 2023-24 Champions League campaigns.

