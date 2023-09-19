Antoine Griezmann buoyant despite heartbreaking Lazio draw – “We can hold our heads up high”

Atletico Madrid were mere seconds away from kicking off this season’s Champions League campaign in excellent style. They were leading 1-0 courtesy of Pablo Barrios, until Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo to secure a point for the Italians in the 95th minute.

Diego Simeone’s side put on a very brave performance in what was a hostile environment. They would have been deserved winners, but unfortunately, it was not to be for Los Colchoneros.

Speaking to the media after the match in Rome, Antoine Griezmann chose to focus on the positives of the evening for Atletico, rather than the heartbreaking manner in which they dropped two points.

“It is a shame. We played a great match, but we still have good feelings, and can leave with our heads held high. This is the image we want to portray – everyone attacking, defending and forgetting Valencia. We have the level to achieve something big. Let’s keep working.”

Atletico Madrid will hope to bounce back in the Champions League when they host Feyenoord in two weeks’ time. Until then, their focus will be on La Liga, and especially the Madrid derby this weekend.