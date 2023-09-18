Real Madrid star says he will leave if level drops

Real Madrid star Fede Valverde has declared that while he believes he is good enough to play for the club, that is where he will be.

The Uruguayan midfielder has been a regular under Carlo Ancelotti during the beginning of the season, despite links to both Chelsea and Liverpool in both of the last two summer transfer markets.

Valverde came up with the equaliser against Real Sociedad on Sunday night, thumping his effort in off the post. Talking to Relevo after the match, Valverde said he would be open to an exit if he didn’t feel he was up to the standard.

“I have the ability to be a player for this club. The day I don’t feel that way, or that Madrid doesn’t feel that way, we will look for a solution. Today I feel good.”

So far he is keeping legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modric out of the side, although the German did start on Sunday night.

“I feel a little bad for them. Players of this caliber who have won so many things. I wish we could play with 15 players. But the important thing is that whomever gets to play feels the support from those who aren’t, like I’m feeling now.”

The 25-year-old has had a turbulent 2023. After the World Cup, he and partner Mina Bonino were told their unborn child could have serious health risks in January. The child was later born without issues. However he also allegedly punched Villarreal player Alex Baena after a match, something Valverde did not confirm nor deny, but charges were dropped after inconsistencies in Baena’s story.

“You don’t want to go through those things. But worse can always happen. I have to be grateful that my family is well. My children are healthy. In your personal life, as in football, there will always be ups and downs. You have to be mature. You have to work during those moments and talk to the people you need.”

Valverde looks as if he will be around for some time. Versatile and capable of playing different roles, he has been highly valued by all of his managers over the past five years, even when out of the starting side. Always quick to confess his affection for Real Madrid, it seems hard to imagine him leaving unless his game time drops significantly.