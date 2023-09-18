Osasuna Manager criticises Mason Greenwood chants following La Liga debut for Getafe

Osasuna Manager Jagoba Arrasate has criticised his own fans for chanting against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, on loan at Getafe.

Los Rojillo went down 3-2 to Getafe in Greenwood’s first game for Los Azulones, winning a corner for the eventual winner. After coming off the bench though, travelling Osasuna fans were hears singing ‘Greenwood, die’. He was met by Getafe fans positively for the most part, although there were some whistles.

After the match, Arrasate was asked about the chants from his own fans.

“Haven’t you heard chants against Osasuna? Ah, okay, then let’s talk about all of them. You’ve heard ‘F*** Osasuna’, right? They sang that too and it’s very bad,” he told MD.

https://x.com/GuillermoRai_/status/1703404059896553796?s=20

However he did not disregard the Greenwood abuse.

“Very bad too. He is a player and in the end, the law will dictate the rest. He is a great player and ultimately, he will be very useful for Getafe.”

“But if we talk about songs, it would be normal to talk about all of them, not just the ones that interest you.”

It is tempting to think this might become commonplace this season for Greenwood, following previous accusations of violent sexual assault, which have since been dropped. However Osasuna are at risk of receiving a punishment from La Liga, which could range from stadium closure or fines.