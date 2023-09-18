Atlanta United troll Lionel Messi after thumping Inter Miami

Nearly everything Lionel Messi does publicly is a headline, but Atlanta United decided they would use his latest culinary experience for their own fun, after beating his Inter Miami.

Messi was not in the side for their 5-2 defeat to Atlanta United, with Jordi Alba also missing the clash. It was their first defeat in 13 matches, and their first since Messi had made his debut, but the Argentine picked up a minor muscle problem while on Argentina duty.

الأسطورة عبر ستوري IG pic.twitter.com/kKatb2bHbb — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) September 16, 2023

During his respite, Messi decided order ‘pizza’ which seemed to consist only of tomatoes and no cheese, which caused furore amongst the many pizza-lovers across the internet.

Clearly that including the Community Manager for Atlanta United. The Twitter account for Sunday’s victors tweeted out ‘Here you have your pizza for the trip’, accompanied by a picture of a (rather depressing) pizza with tomatoes arranged in the shape of an ‘L’ for loss.