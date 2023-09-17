Xavi Hernandez singles out Barcelona star for praise after Real Betis victory – “He is the heart of the team”

There were several excellent performers for Barcelona during their comprehensive 5-0 victory over Real Betis on Saturday evening. Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo both scored their first goals for the club, which delighted head coach Xavi Hernandez, while the likes of Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong delivered once again.

One player whose performance went under the radar is Gavi. The 19-year-old played a big part in the victory without being directly involved in any of the goals.

Still, Xavi did not care about this, and he heaped praise on Gavi (via MD), whom he deemed to be an essential part of the Barcelona side.

“Gavi is the heart of the team, he is a fundamental player. Many said that he was going to play less this season, but he is an exemplary footballer.”

Gavi appeared to thrive paying in midfield against Betis, which is a position that he has rarely featured in over the last 12 months. However, with Joao Felix having established himself on the left wing for Barcelona, it opens the door for Gavi to be played more in his natural position.