WATCH: Outrageous streak of nutmegs from Barcelona trio during Real Betis victory

Barcelona’s crushing victory over Real Betis on Saturday evening was very pleasing for the Catalans. Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo both scored their first goals for the club, while Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres also continued their scoring streaks.

One of the best moments of the match from a Barcelona perspective was not actually a goal, but rather an incredible piece of play late on involving Alejandro Balde, Joao Cancelo and Lamine Yamal.

The trio all managed to nutmeg Betis players in quick succession. Balde did so to Guido Rodriguez, Cancelo pulled off an audacious one on Rodri Sanchez, while Lamine finished it off by sticking the ball through Sergi Altimira’s legs.

There a few things more pleasing for a player than pulling off a nutmeg, and Balde, Cancelo and Lamine would have all been smiling to themselves after this moment. Cancelo’s especially was absolutely outrageous.

There’s little doubt that the victory was a massive confidence booster for Barcelona, who have now won four matches in a row. They will hope to carry that momentum into their Champions League opener on Tuesday, which sees them face Royal Antwerp in Montjuic.