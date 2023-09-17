WATCH: Osasuna fans make their feelings known to Mason Greenwood with X-rated chant

Mason Greenwood’s move from Manchester United to Getafe on the final day of the summer transfer window was a rather controversial one. The 21-year-old had previously been out in the wilderness after being accused of rape, although the charges against him ended up being dropped after a key witness pulled out.

Greenwood received his first call-up to the Getafe squad for Sunday’s match against Osasuna, and in the 77th minute, he would make his debut for the club that he is with for the 2023-24 season.

While Getafe’s supporters were delighted to see Greenwood enter the field of play, Osasuna’s fans were at the opposite end of the scale, and they made their feelings very much known to the Englishman.

It would be a major surprise if the Osasuna fans were the only ones to protest against Greenwood during the course of the season. Many within Spanish football are furious that Getafe opted to sign him, although the Madrid-based team don’t seem to care too much.